IPL Auction 2022: 3 reasons why RCB must retain Mohammed Siraj

IPL Auction 2022 will see some intense paddle battles for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj. This is assuming Bangalore doesn't retain the Hyderabad pacer. While that might be a boon for other franchises, one can say the Challengers would have missed a beat.

Siraj had a fruitful IPL 2021 with RCB spearheading their bowling attack. He nailed the right lengths and delivered with precision. He finished the tournament with 11 wickets with economical spells, at the start, and death overs.

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, we take a look at three reasons why RCB must retain Mohammed Siraj.

#1 Siraj can be their pace spearhead instead of being pushed into IPL Auction 2022

Mohammed Siraj is a predominant red cherry bowler. However, he had a dream debut season in the IPL with 10 wickets from six games. He oozed enough promise and potential for the RCB to extend his stint with the team.

The bowling attack has been Bangalore's Achilles heel for ages now. Hence, retaining the quick instead of pushing him into the IPL Auction 2022 pool would be a better move.

#2 Chemistry with the team and Virat Kohli in particular

Mera career Virat bhaiya ke wajah se hai (I owe my career to Virat)," Siraj told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.

He further added:

"He (Virat) has supported me through thick and thin. He has always been there for me and in all circumstances. I still remember how I was crying in the hotel room. Virat bhaiyacame into my room and hugged me tightly and said - 'I am with you, don't worry.' Those words encouraged me a lot."

These were Siraj's words when he spoke about the influence and support Virat Kohli had and provided. This indicates that Kohli has figured out a way to get the best out of the pacer. That makes for another strong reason for RCB to retain Siraj rather than let him into the IPL Auction 2022

#3 A bowler with potential

In the end, all of this just boils down to the quality. The heart that Siraj brings, not to forget plenty of potential, will be a boon for any franchise that bags him at the IPL Auction 2022. He silenced his critics with an immaculate IPL 2021 despite the fact that Bangalore missed another shot at winning the tournament.

His red ball expertise just makes him all the more complete as a pacer. If groomed right, he could be one of the high impact players in the RCB setup.

Edited by Aditya Singh