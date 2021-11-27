IPL Auction 2022: 3 teams that will target Suresh Raina if he's released by CSK

One of the seasoned campaigners in the IPL, Suresh Raina, has been a hot topic as the IPL Auction 2022 updates have begun steadily pouring in.

Reports have suggested that the southpaw won't be retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It is the franchise he played a major part in his IPL career. If he's available, other franchises will look to swoop in and acquire the services of the veteran all-rounder.

That said, there is still that possibility that Chennai will bag their fan-favorite player in the auctions. Raina, alongside MS Dhoni, has been a vital cog in the CSK core and part of all their championships. He is a definite match-winner on his day.

We take a look at the three teams that will look to buy the slambang cricketer during the IPL Auction 2022.

#1 Can Lucknow bring Raina home in IPL Auction 2022?

Suresh Raina has played all his cricket for Uttar Pradesh in his formative years. The odds are that the new franchise in Lucknow could make him the face of their side. He has no dearth of captaincy experience either after leading the Gujarat Lions for two seasons.

Gujarat and Pune were the two teams that replaced the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. With Raina having already led one team, his rich experience might see Lucknow bid heavily for the left-handed batter.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson received a second run as skipper of the Rajasthan Royals last season. The side, in dire need of a locker room leadership figure and an on-field performer, will look to bag Raina at IPL Auction 2022.

The Royals had a forgettable IPL 2021 finishing seventh and will be keen to get out of the rut. They will look to bolster their chances of winning the tournament for the second time.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad is another team that has had a forgettable IPL. David Warner has departed the franchise ahead of IPL Auction 2022. Raina could be a major leadership presence if they sign him. He can steer their brittle middle-order that they will look to revamp.

Edited by Aditya Singh