×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

IPL 2019: An ideal XI made up of players with most Man of the Match awards

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
02 Dec 2018, 00:12 IST

The Indian Premier League is getting ready for its 12th season, and the player auction will take place in mid-December. All the teams have announced the list of players retained and released, and will look to address their respective issues at the auction.

Who are the players with most MOM awards?
Who are the players with most MOM awards?

In the IPL, the result is of ultimate importance, and winning a match for their team is every player's ultimate goal. Many players have been experts in chases, which is why it is not surprising that more Man of the Match awards are won by batsmen and all-rounders than by bowlers. Most top performers in the IPL naturally have a lot of Man of the Match awards under their belt.

Here is a team made of players who have won the Most Man of the Match awards in IPL.

Note: The players have been selected both on account of the number of MOMs which they have won as well as on the position in which they play.

#1 and #2 - Rohit Sharma (16) and Chris Gayle (20)

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has won four IPL trophies, and is one of the most prolific batsmen in the league. While his stint with the Deccan Chargers until 2010 wasn't too great, after joining the Mumbai Indians in 2011, the opener has become their standout performer.

Rohit has won 16 MOM awards and has a splendid record while playing for the Mumbai Indians. He has scored 3323 runs in 124 matches, averaging 33.26 at a decent strike rate of 131.

Rohit has also been a great captain and has led the Mumbai Indians to victory thrice, in addition to one Champions League T20 trophy as well. The Mumbaikar has become the face of Mumbai Indians in more ways than one.

Chris Gayle, meanwhile, is probably the cleanest striker of the ball and has hit the most number of sixes in the IPL (292). He has made an impact in all the teams he has played for - including Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab - but the majority of his runs were scored while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gayle is regarded as the most devastating T20 batsman of all time. He recorded the highest ever score in the IPL by hammering 175 against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle

Gayle has scored 3994 runs averaging 41.17 at a great strike rate of 150.71, which is even more impressive considering the number of games he has played. He has won the most Man of The Match Awards in the IPL (20), and is a must have as the opener of the side.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni AB de Villiers
Shreyas
ANALYST
Cricket and kabaddi are the 2 things which I can talk about without a break. A sports lover and die hard fan of KL Rahul and De Gea.
Strongest all-time IPL XI featuring only captains 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 top-ranked T20I stars in ICC ranking who...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best XI of the retained players
RELATED STORY
An XI of the greatest ever IPL players
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: What will be the agenda of each franchise?
RELATED STORY
11 players with the most 'Man of the Match' awards in the...
RELATED STORY
Remembering the Man of the Match performances in all IPL...
RELATED STORY
The Biggest Six Of Each IPL Season
RELATED STORY
Strong T20 XI featuring IPL captains
RELATED STORY
3 iconic cricketers who have raised the fan base of their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us