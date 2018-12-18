IPL buzz begins, so does the social media trolling

Bimarsh Adhikari FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 658 // 18 Dec 2018, 09:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian Premier League is rightly deemed as a glorious festival in India; the level of entertainment it carries makes it one of a kind. The buzz of IPL starts not a few days before it's inauguration but months before. Even the IPL auction is keenly observed by cricket fanatics from all over the world.

While there's no two-vote that the IPL brings a lot of freshness, enthusiasm, and excitement in the surrounding, it's also true that it has, nowadays, created a rift between fans in the social media.

The same fans wearing the Indian jerseys and visiting the stadium in thousands when India hosts international matches lock horns against each other during the IPL. Of course, each of the franchises has a huge number of fans and supporters who try their best to prove that their franchise is going to have a great year ahead.

The only difference is that the win predictions go right for some fanbases frequently while the supporters of Bangalore, Punjab, and Delhi never get their winning predictions right.

Due to some critical reasons, some teams get the winning momentum going till the finals and clinch the title while the other teams are unlucky not to get hands on the prestigious trophy, most of the times. Ultimately, the teams which show poor performances time and again don't provide their fans with a big reason to celebrate and cheer up. But amidst all the odds, there's one positive aspect of each of the fanbases' most of the fans don't stop supporting their favourite teams, no matter what happens.

However, one thing is for sure. With some teams winning it three times and some teams, not even a single time, trolling begins in social media. Whether it's Facebook or Twitter, the domination of the fanbase of teams like CSK and MI over the other teams can be clearly seen.

In reply, the fans of other fanbases too give it back and all of a sudden a rift is created. Fans classify themselves into Viratians, MSDians or Rohitians based on which franchise they support. Even after the end of the IPL, the practice of being fans of a specific player or a team and hating the other continues.

In conclusion, we fans need to understand that there's a thin line between trolling and hating a particular team or player. While trolling is intended for a bit of humour and doesn't last for long, hating a particular player or team gives rise to conflicts and rifts within the same fanbase, the Indian fan base.

Let's vote for a change, let the unity among the Indian fans be stronger.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest IPL 2019 Auction news, updates, probable playing XI, fantasy tips and stats.

Advertisement