IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Fantasy Star of the Match

Russell's knock got a memorable win for KKR in front of their home fans. Image Courtesy: IPLT20

Kolkata Knight Riders won their first match of IPL 2019 in front of their home fans from a highly improbable situation, courtesy of a blitzkrieg from Andre Russell and a handy cameo from Shubman Gill.

David Warner announced his return with a splendid knock of 85 runs and Vijay Shankar added 40 runs off 24 balls as SRH posted 181/3 in their 20 overs. KKR opened with Lynn and Rana and though they lost the Aussie early, Rana played a very effective knock and kept KKR in the game.

Uthappa supported him but a good spell of bowling from Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul sent three KKR batsman back to the pavilion. KKR needed 53 off the last three overs but Andre Russell and Shubman Gill stood their ground as the Caribbean smashed 49 off 19 balls to give them a memorable win.

With the match giving us plenty to cheer for, it also gave fantasy manager plenty of points. Let's take a look at who the Fantasy Star of the Match was.

Fantasy Star of the Match - David Warner

Warner looked to be in great touch but his knock went in vain in the end Image Courtesy: IPLT20

Despite ending up on the losing side, David Warner is undoubtedly the Fantasy Star of the Match. The Aussie looked in great touch and was in complete control of the proceedings before he got out. He scored 85 off just 53 balls with plenty of boundaries as the KKR bowlers made juvenile errors and their famed spin trio were smashed for runs.

He got out when the team was well set for a big score and SRH might rue that as they were a few runs short. Andre Russell gave close competition to Warner with his all-around effort but Sunil Narine was a big disappointment.

But there is a silver lining for SRH amidst the sadness of their loss. Warner's return bodes very well for the side and if he goes on this way, he can be a game-changer for the side and if Williamson returns, they can really be a huge threat to their opposition.

