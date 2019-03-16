×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL flashback: Top 10 Talking Points from the 2018 season

The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
552   //    16 Mar 2019, 15:17 IST

The 2018 IPL season had plenty to offer for cricket fans in India
The 2018 IPL season had plenty to offer for cricket fans in India

The razzmatazz of the 2019 Indian Premier League is about to take center-stage in a few days from now. The 12th edition will commence from March 23, with defending champions, Chennai Super Kings taking on Virat Kohli's RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After an enthralling 2018 season, the 12th edition has its task cut-out to match or even supersede the benchmark, its predecessors have set. The 2018 edition had everything that you expect from an IPL season. It had comebacks. It had an injection of young blood. It had humdingers. It had disappointments. It had brilliance and it also had a few heartbreaks.

Let us now go down memory lane and relive the top 10 talking points from the 2018 edition of the IPL.

#10 A perfect home-coming for CSK

Chennai Super Kings returned with a bang
Chennai Super Kings returned with a bang

All the euphoria surrounding the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League was centered around the home-coming of its most successful franchise. Along with Rajasthan Royals, the Chennai Super Kings were suspended for two years for their involvement in the 2013 IPL Spot-fixing scandal.

So, when the 11th edition rolled along, all eyes were on Dhoni and his team to wind the clock back to the glory days. For fans, especially, MS Dhoni fans, it was even more special to see their 'Thala' back at the helm of affairs after relinquishing the leadership duties of Team India to Virat Kohli.

The first game lived up to all its hype and expectations, as the Chennai Super Kings, courtesy a special knock from Dwayne Bravo and a cameo from the injured Kedar Jadhav, scripted a jailbreak to overhaul the target of 165 to send the fans into a frenzy.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 : The best Overseas XI of this season
RELATED STORY
Batsmen with the highest average in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018- Performance and Bang for Buck Analysis
RELATED STORY
What is the greatest IPL 2018 XI that could possibly beat 2016 T20 Champions West Indies?
RELATED STORY
3 players bought at the IPL 2018 auction who turned out to be steals
RELATED STORY
IPL stats watch: Who achieved what in the 2018 IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 10 five-fors in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 best pace attacks this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 captains with the worst IPL record
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us