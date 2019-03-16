IPL flashback: Top 10 Talking Points from the 2018 season

The 2018 IPL season had plenty to offer for cricket fans in India

The razzmatazz of the 2019 Indian Premier League is about to take center-stage in a few days from now. The 12th edition will commence from March 23, with defending champions, Chennai Super Kings taking on Virat Kohli's RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After an enthralling 2018 season, the 12th edition has its task cut-out to match or even supersede the benchmark, its predecessors have set. The 2018 edition had everything that you expect from an IPL season. It had comebacks. It had an injection of young blood. It had humdingers. It had disappointments. It had brilliance and it also had a few heartbreaks.

Let us now go down memory lane and relive the top 10 talking points from the 2018 edition of the IPL.

#10 A perfect home-coming for CSK

Chennai Super Kings returned with a bang

All the euphoria surrounding the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League was centered around the home-coming of its most successful franchise. Along with Rajasthan Royals, the Chennai Super Kings were suspended for two years for their involvement in the 2013 IPL Spot-fixing scandal.

So, when the 11th edition rolled along, all eyes were on Dhoni and his team to wind the clock back to the glory days. For fans, especially, MS Dhoni fans, it was even more special to see their 'Thala' back at the helm of affairs after relinquishing the leadership duties of Team India to Virat Kohli.

The first game lived up to all its hype and expectations, as the Chennai Super Kings, courtesy a special knock from Dwayne Bravo and a cameo from the injured Kedar Jadhav, scripted a jailbreak to overhaul the target of 165 to send the fans into a frenzy.