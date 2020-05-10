'IPL gives a financial cushion to players,' believes Amit Mishra 

Amit Mishra is the only player to take three hat-tricks in IPL

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Amit Mishra believes that playing in the IPL helps the younger cricketers financially, even if they don't play for India. The former India spinner also claimed that good performances in the IPL help cricketers take their game to the next level.

Speaking in a live Instagram session with the official Delhi Capitals handle, Mishra spoke about the positive effects of the IPL on the domestic players.

According to the veteran spinner, the exposure that the IPL provides gives immense confidence to a cricketer to play anywhere in the world- against any opposition and at any venue.

The golden opportunity to play and learn side-by-side from the foreign internationals is regarded as a key feature of the famous league, and Mishra echoed the same.

He said:

"IPL is one such platform that gives a financial cushion to players who perform consistently, even if they don't play for India. The best part is that it instils young players with the ability to tackle any situation. The opportunity to play huge international stars also helps them improve as cricketers."

Amit Mishra would rue the fact that he could not cement a place in the side

Amit Mishra's IPL career in contrast to T20Is for India

Amit Mishra played only 10 T20Is for India

Amit Mishra's outstanding IPL record speaks for itself. The former India spinner has played in all 12 seasons of the IPL, taking 157 wickets in 147 matches at an impressive T20 average of 24.19. He remains the only bowler to have taken three hat tricks in IPL cricket. Yuvraj Singh has taken two, while 17 other players have registered a hat-trick once.

Had the COVID-19 pandemic not interrupted proceedings, Mishra was well on his way to play in his 13th season of IPL cricket.

Despite his match-winning performances, Mishra has failed to carry his brilliant IPL form into the international level. In his on-off 17-year-old international career, he has played only 10 T20Is for the country, taking 16 wickets in total at an astonishing average of 15.

Mishra performed comparatively better in the longer versions of the game, playing 36 ODIs and 22 Tests, and claiming 140 wickets in total.