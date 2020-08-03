IPL Governing Council forbids CSK from traveling to the UAE early 

Three-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), planned to reach the UAE before the other franchises to gear up for IPL 2020. However, the IPL Governing Council has rejected CSK's plans, by affirming that all teams could fly to the UAE only after August 20th.

As reported by IANS, a CSK official had confirmed that the team management wished to reach the UAE before August 20th. However, the IPL GC did not permit them. Besides, the source also revealed that all the CSK players would take a COVID test and land in Chennai before leaving for Dubai.

We had a word with the IPL GC and have asked for further clarity: CSK official

"We had a word with the GC and have asked for further clarity. They have informed us that the SOP will take a couple of days more and it should be in by Thursday max. The meeting between the IPL GC and franchises is also being planned accordingly. We should have a full idea and all our doubts should be cleared by the end of the week," the official said.

The CSK official clarified that the franchise did not intend to break any guidelines. However, they still want to be one of the first teams to land in the UAE. The CSK team management plans to have a small preparatory camp in India before they leave the country.

Lastly, the CSK official gave an update on the COVID tests of the players and also their visa processes.

"Dhoni and the boys will get their test done and assemble in Chennai and we will look to fly off within 48 hours. At present, the idea is to get the players in and fly off as soon as we have the go-ahead. We are waiting for all the clearance of the government and once that comes in, we will start the visa process," the CSK official concluded.

BCCI had confirmed yesterday that IPL 2020 would begin from 19th September in the UAE. CSK will be keen to win the trophy and match Mumbai Indians' tally of four IPL title wins, especially after falling agonizingly short in the summit clash of the previous edition.