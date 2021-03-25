3 most expensive buys by PBKS in IPL auction history

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been among the more entertaining teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they've never tasted silverware.

And in an attempt to set the record straight, the team formerly known as the Kings XI Punjab has been more daring in the IPL auction. Although they've never been known for smart buys in the auction - in fact, they've made a number of schoolboy errors - PBKS have shelled out big money over the last few years.

While some of these big purchases have gone to plan, others have been among the worst buys ever in the lucrative league. Here are the 3 most expensive purchases by PBKS in the history of the IPL auction.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (IPL 2020 auction, INR 10.75 crores)

Glenn Maxwell's IPL 2020 campaign was nothing short of horrific

A player who is among the highest earners in each IPL auction, Glenn Maxwell fetched INR 10.75 crores ahead of the 2020 edition of the league. Returning to PBKS after a brief stint with the Delhi Capitals, the Aussie had a nightmarish season.

Maxwell scored 108 runs in 13 games at an average of 15.42 and a strike rate of 101.88, and didn't hit a single six over the course of the tournament. He was dropped towards the end of the league phase as PBKS failed to make the playoffs once again.

Maxwell saw a 3.5-crore increase in value during the IPL 2021 auction after being released by PBKS as the Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped him up for INR 14.25 crores. It remains to be seen if he can make an impact this year.

#2 KL Rahul (IPL 2018 auction, INR 11 crores)

KL Rahul is now the skipper of the franchise

While the Maxwell signing was disastrous to say the least, PBKS' purchase of KL Rahul for INR 11 crores in the 2018 IPL auction was nothing short of a masterstroke. Now the skipper of the side, the 28-year-old has scored more runs over the last 4 IPL seasons than any other Indian player.

Rahul scored 670 runs in the 2020 IPL to finish on top of the Orange Cap charts, and has 2,647 runs at an average of 44.86 to his credit over the course of his career in the league.

Rahul will look to lead PBKS to the playoffs in IPL 2021 and justify the team management's faith in his abilities as a leader.

#1 Jhye Richardson (IPL 2021 auction, INR 14 crores)

Richardson was signed after a superb Big Bash League campaign

Unsurprisingly, PBKS' biggest purchase in IPL auction history came this year. Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson was signed for INR 14 crores in the IPL 2021 auction as the team attempts to provide support to lead pacer Mohammed Shami.

Richardson is on the back of a splendid Big Bash League campaign for the Perth Scorchers in which he finished as the highest wicket-taker, and chipped in with the bat as well.

The 24-year-old is in and around the national team in all three formats, and could be the all-round option PBKS so desperately need after releasing Jimmy Neesham, Maxwell and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Richardson will make his IPL debut this year, and he'll want to replicate his BBL performances on a bigger stage.