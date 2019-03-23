×
IPL History: 3 Memorable wins for CSK against RCB

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25   //    23 Mar 2019, 11:24 IST

CSK has the better off RCB in the recent past
The Indian Premier League is back. The 12th edition of the mega event will start with a match between two supergiants CSK and RCB in Chennai on the 23rd of March 2019. The finals will be played in Chennai on 12th May 2019.

The rivalry between CSK and RCB in the IPL has been legendary. Though RCB have been at the receiving end off late, they have challenged the might of CSK on many an occasion in the past. The matches that RCB lost in the recent past were all by close margins.

In IPL's history, CSK and RCB have so far met on 23 occasions. The Chennai franchise has an overwhelming record, having won 15 matches against  RCB’s 7 wins with one match ending in a no result. Dhoni's men have also won the last 6 matches on the trot against RCB.

The last time RCB won a match against Chennai was in 2014 at Ranchi. In the 7 matches that have been played in Chennai, RCB has won only one, which came in the innaugral edition in 2008.

On the eve of the opening match between CSK and RCB, let us revisit CSK’s 3 memorable wins against RCB.

#3 Match No. 16 of IPL 2013 at Chennai

Jadeja got an opportunity to prove in CSK as a batsman against RCB
In this match, Dhoni won the toss and decided to chase. CSK started on a positive note taking out the danger man Chris Gayle in the second over of the innings. However, with the fifties from Virat Kohli (58) and AB de Villiers (64), RCB reached a challenging score of 165.

In reply, Chennai lost both its openers Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay before the score reached double figures. But Suresh Raina (30) and Badrinath (34) were involved in a half-century partnership before Dhoni forced the pace with 33 off 23 balls.

When Chennai’s fourth wicket fell, the equation was 88 needed off 46 balls at almost 2 runs per ball. Jadeja joined Dhoni to add 59 runs for the fifth wicket in 35 balls. It was one of those rare occasions when Jadeja got an opportunity in CSK colours to display his batting skills.

Both Dhoni and Jadeja were severe on R.P. Singh and Ravi Rampaul. However, when Dhoni got out in the 19th over, CSK still needed 29 runs in 11 balls. Dwayne Bravo came in and immediately pulled his countryman Rampaul over mid-wicket for a six. But Rampaul had the last laugh when he trapped Bravo in front of the wicket.

R.P. Singh came on to bowl the last over with CSK needing an improbable 16 for a win. Off the first ball, Jadeja tried to hoick Singh over long-on and got a thick outside edge which ran down to the third man boundary. RP Singh overcompensated with the length of the second ball which traveled the distance over long-on.

Now 6 needed off 4 balls. It came down to 2 needed off the last ball. RP Singh bowled a short one which Jadeja played into the hands of the third man. RCB started celebrating and CSK were shellshocked. But RCB’s celebration was short lived as the umpire signaled a no-ball.

After plenty of drama, CSK won the match by 4 wickets with one ball to spare with the last ball being a no-ball.

