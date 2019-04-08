IPL History: 3 players who we may not know once played for RCB

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.19K // 08 Apr 2019, 09:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RCB - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the teams of Indian Premier League which have the most loyal fan base. The fandom of Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't fade away in all these years, despite the franchise failing to win the IPL even once. RCB were bought by the millionaire Vijay Mallya in 2008, and the team's journey started under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid.

Due to the poor performance of the team in the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League, the captaincy was given to Englishman Kevin Pietersen. The franchise also tried Anil Kumble and Daniel Vettori as their skippers.

But unfortunately, there was no change in fortunes as RCB kept faltering. The franchise then decided to give the captaincy to Virat Kohli. Since the 2013 IPL edition, Kohli has led the team. Royal Challengers Bangalore are a team which always look strong on paper but fail to deliver when it matters.

A host of world class cricketers have played for the Bangalore-based outfit. So, let us look at three players who we might not remember once played for RCB.

#1. Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Shivnarine Chanderpaul RCB 2008 - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Shivnarine Chanderpaul is a left-handed batsman that the world witnessed from the Windies soil. Chanderpaul was admired by the 1990s kids for his unorthodox stance and orthodox batting style. There were days when the bowlers used to fear to face him. The left-hander was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. The now 44-year-old played only 3 matches and scored 35 runs in total, with his highest score being 16. The batsman maintained a strike rate of 80.64 in the 3 matches he played. Due to the team's imbalance, Chanderpaul didn't get many games to prove himself. The new-age cricket fans might not remember Chanderpaul but he was a renowned cricketer once. And the fact that he once played for RCB is not known by many.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL live score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement