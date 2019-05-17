IPL History: Ranking the IPL teams based on the number of players they used

CSK and RCB - Image Courtesy ( BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The Indian Premier League which started in 2008 has been a huge success not only based on the revenue it generates every year but also based on the number of talents it has found all these years. IPL has been a perfect platform for many domestic and written off players to prove their worth.

The fact that the tournament is played between 8 teams, player management has been a major factor that differentiates these teams thus also playing a significant role in the success of the franchises. Backing players during their failure, grooming youngsters for the future and believing the old horses on their abilities are some important aspects when it comes to player management. For instance, Chennai Super Kings made a deal out of Ashish Nehra whose career was almost over while Mumbai Indians found Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah who are now the most important players for the national team. Also, on the other hand, too much of changes from season to the season means the core is damaged which in turn affects the success of the team.

Here we rank 8 teams based on the number of players they have used:

#8. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 128 players

RCB - Image Courtesy ( BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the fanciest team. RCB change their team composition year after year by releasing and buying new players with a hope that at least these would help them win their first trophy which so far has resulted in a failure. Players like KL Rahul who fared poor at RCB have gone on to become a star player for other teams thus indicating their inability to back players. In as many as 179 matches, RCB has used 128 players which eventually has been a reason for their dry run since the start of the league.

