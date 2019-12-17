IPL History: Top 3 Australian bowlers to have played in the league

Renin Wilben Albert FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 02:17 IST SHARE

James Faulkner

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction is only days away now. Although there were fears over the event scheduled to be held in Kolkata on 19 December owing to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, it has been confirmed that the auction will go ahead in the city.

The final player list for the auction was recently released by the BCCI. 332 cricketers will go under the hammer at the IPL auction. Among those with the highest base price of Rs. 2 crore are Aussies Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn and Pat Cummins.

South African pacer Dale Steyn and veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews have also listed themselves at a base price of Rs. 2 crore. The eight franchises will bid for only 73 spots that are vacant.

A number of Australian bowlers have impressed in the IPL over the years. In this feature, we take a look at the top three Aussie bowlers to have featured in the tournament.

#1 Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson

Retired left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson is the most successful Australian bowler in the league. In 54 matches from 2013-2018, Johnson claimed 61 wickets at an average of 27.90 and a strike rate of 20.1. He had a slightly higher economy rate of 8.28.

During the course of his IPL career, Johnson represented Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Johnson was the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the 2013 edition. Playing for Mumbai Indians, when he was still at the top of his game, the Aussie picked up 24 wickets in 17 matches at a strike rate of 16, and an average of 19.12. He also maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.17.

Johnson played a key role in the final against Chennai Super Kings, dismissing Murali Vijay and Subramaniam Badrinath, as Mumbai lifted their maiden title.

He had a decent run in the 2014 edition as well, with 17 scalps at a strike rate of 18.88. Johnson’s last season was with KKR, in which he managed only two wickets from six games.

1 / 3 NEXT