IPL History: Top 4 unlucky to play for RCB

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 138 // 16 Mar 2019, 11:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 12th edition of the IPL is just around the corner and the excitement about the new season has already begun. Even though many overseas players won’t be available or will leave early, there is enough quality in the Indian domestic players to step up and fill that void. All the teams are looking strong and at the moment it’s really hard to predict a winner. But whenever you talk about the IPL there is one team you have to talk about and that’s the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

There are so many discussions around RCB every year about how this is their best chance ever but somehow it never clicks. RCB has made it to the finals of the IPL thrice but has failed to win even once. They have two of the best batsmen the world has ever seen but still, they haven’t lifted the IPL trophy yet.

RCB seems to have two different sides, one on the paper and the other playing on the field. Talking about the RCB there are many players in the Bangalore team who were good or had the talent but just didn’t get enough opportunities due to various reasons. So, let’s have a look at four such players who were unlucky to play for RCB.

#4 Shadab Jakati

Shadab Jakati

Shadab Jakati first played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings in 2009. He had a really great season that year as he picked up 13 wickets in just 9 games. Due to his good performances, he cemented his spot in the CSK team. He played for CSK till 2012 and then, later on, he was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014.

Unfortunately, he was signed at the wrong time as RCB had one of the best spinners in Muttiah Muralitharan. He was obviously their first choice spinner. Whenever RCB wanted to play two spinners they preferred the young Yuzvendra Chahal to Jakati.

Chahal performed well in his first few games and so he was persisted with. Jakati got only one opportunity for RCB that too against his former side CSK. He was dropped for the next season. Gujrat Lions picked him in the 2016 season but he couldn’t do anything significant for them. Jakati truly got the opportunity with RCB at the wrong time.