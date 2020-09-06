IPL: KXIP's greatest overseas XI of all time

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in every season, but have only one final appearance to show for. Over the years, however, some world-class overseas players have plied their trade for the franchise.

Even in upcoming IPL, under new captain KL Rahul, KXIP will look towards new acquisitions Sheldon Cottrell and Nicholas Pooran to perform at a high level.

KXIP's greatest overseas XI of all time in the IPL

Ignoring the IPL rule that states that no more than 4 non-Indian players can be part of a team, we attempt to assemble KXIP's greatest overseas playing XI of all time.

Openers: Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh is KXIP's leading run-scorer in IPL history

After being released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the destructive Chris Gayle has shown that he still has a lot left in the tank with his performances for KXIP. In 24 games, the West Indian has scored 858 runs at an average of 40.86. Gayle's partnership with KL Rahul at the top of the order has been highly productive, and will be one to watch out for in IPL 2020.

The leading run-scorer in KXIP history, Shaun Marsh is an obvious choice for an opening slot in this all-time overseas XI. With 2,477 runs in 71 games at an average of 39.95, the Australian is etched in the history of the franchise. The Orange Cap winner in the inaugural IPL season hasn't been part of the IPL since 2017, but remains one of the few players to have featured for only one club in the tournament.

With several thousand IPL runs under their belts, Gayle and Marsh make up the perfect opening combination in this all-time overseas XI.