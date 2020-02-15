IPL major contributor in New Zealand players' growth: National selector Gavin Larsen

Larsen picked up 113 wickets from 121 ODIs during his playing days

New Zealand national selector Gavin Larsen feels that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has played a major role in the qualitative growth of New Zealand cricketers. The Blackcaps recently beat India 3-0 in the ODI series, courtesy of a brand of cricket that wasn’t shy of taking the attack to the opposition. Larsen told PTI in an interview:

“It’s very clear. Its highlighted in our Master Agreement (MA) that IPL window must be available for our players if they do get picked up by a franchise.”

With back-to-back World Cups dominating the cricket calendar, Larsen and coach Gary Stead will be keeping a close look at the cricketers’ performance in the IPL. According to the management, the separate window for the cash-rich tournament has made a positive impact.

"When our players are picked up by an IPL franchise, they can only develop their game. We are seeing some of the results that have come in terms of players' improvement which has been a fantastic part of cricket growth," said the ex-seamer who has played 121 ODIs and 8 Test matches for his country.

Larsen also believes that the IPL will encourage the young lot in the country to take up cricket. New Zealand's population is about five million and Rugby has an upper hand over the gentleman's game. According to Larsen, the attrition rate won't explode with IPL playing its part every year.