IPL Match Stats: Chennai Super Kings in IPL Finals

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 266 // 11 May 2019, 09:10 IST

CSK are three times IPL champions.

The 2019 IPL will see Chennai Super Kings play in the finals for a record eighth time. CSK appeared in the finals in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018. They also hold the record for the most consecutive appearances in the finals, and played in four consecutive finals from 2010 to 2013. Till date, CSK is the only team to win back to back IPL trophies (2010 and 2011). They are the only team along with Mumbai Indians to win the IPL trophy three times. They won it against Mumbai Indians in 2010, Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats featuring Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the IPL.

Batting performances

205/5 against RCB in 2011 IPL is their highest team total in a final.

125/9 against MI in 2013 IPL is their lowest team total in a final.

241 runs scored by Suresh Raina is the highest number of runs scored by a CSK player in IPL finals.

117* by Shane Watson against SRH in 2018 IPL is the highest individual score by a CSK player in an IPL final. It is also the only century scored by a CSK player in the finals of the IPL.

7 half-centuries have been scored by CSK players in IPL finals.

2 half-centuries scored by Suresh Raina and Michael Hussey each is the most number of half-centuries scored by a CSK player in the IPL finals.

58 sixes have been hit by CSK players in finals.

13 sixes hit by Suresh Raina is the highest number of sixes hit by a CSK player in IPL finals.

13 fours hit by Suresh Raina is the highest number of fours hit by a CSK player in IPL finals.

Bowling performances

9 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo is the highest number of wickets taken by a CSK player in IPL finals.

4/42 by Dwayne Bravo against MI in 2013 IPL is the best bowling performance by a CSK player in an IPL final.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the highest number of dismissals by an MI wicket-keeper in IPL finals.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Suresh Raina is the highest number of catches taken by a CSK player in IPL finals.