IPL Match Stats: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Murali Vijay is the leading run scorer and the sole centurion in CSK vs DC matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The 50th match of the 2019 IPL will see Chennai Super Kings take on the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Head to head, CSK leads DC 5-2 at this ground and at present, CSK are on a five-match winning streak at this ground. DC last won a match against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium in 2010. The two Player of the Match awards won by MS Dhoni are the most by any player in CSK vs DC matches at this ground.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from past IPL matches between CSK and DC in Chennai.

Batting performances

222/5 scored by CSK in IPL 2012 is the highest team total in CSK vs DC matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

112/9 by CSK in IPL 2010 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

244 runs scored by Murali Vijay of CSK is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

113 by Murali Vijay in 2012 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams in Chennai. It is also the only instance of a player scoring a century in CSK vs DC matches at this ground.

9 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides here.

2 half-centuries scored by MS Dhoni (CSK) and Gautam Gambhir (DC) each is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in CSK vs DC matches at this ground.

62 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

13 sixes by MS Dhoni is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

28 fours by Murali Vijay is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

10 wickets taken by R Ashwin of CSK is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3/23 by R Ashwin in IPL 2012 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this venue.

Wicket-keeping performances

6 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Murali Vijay is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.