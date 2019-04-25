IPL Match Stats: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 222 // 25 Apr 2019, 21:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni is the highest run scorer in CSK vs MI matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The 44th match of the 2019 IPL will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

MI holds the advantage over CSK at this venue, leading the head-to-head 3-2. Mumbai, at present, is on a three-match winning streak against CSK at this venue. The last time CSK defeated MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was way back in 2010.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from past IPL matches between CSK and MI in Chennai.

Batting performances

208/5 scored by CSK in IPL 2008 is the highest team total in CSK vs MI matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

112 all out by CSK in IPL 2012 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

155 runs scored by MS Dhoni of CSK is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

81 by Matthew Hayden of CSK in 2008 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams in Chennai.

5 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides here.

49 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Advertisement

7 sixes by Harbhajan Singh of MI is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

15 fours by MS Dhoni is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo (3 playing for CSK and 2 playing for MI), R Ashwin (CSK) and Kieron Pollard (CSK) is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3/29 by Munaf Patel of MI in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this venue.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Kieron Pollard of MI is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.