IPL Match Stats: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
272   //    25 Mar 2019, 23:31 IST

Suresh Raina of CSK is the leading run-getter in DC vs CSK matches held at Feroz Shah Kotla.
Suresh Raina of CSK is the leading run-getter in DC vs CSK matches held at Feroz Shah Kotla.

On 26th March 2019, Feroz Shah Kotla will host its seventh IPL match between Delhi Capitals & Chennai Super Kings. Although Feroz Shah Kotla is DC's home ground, it is CSK who enjoys the advantage here. CSK leads DC 4-2 head to head at the Feroz Shah Kotla. In fact, Delhi could win its first match against Chennai here only in their third attempt in 2012.

Before the start of the next match between these two teams at this ground let us take a look at some of the key stats.

Batting performances

190/5 scored by CSK in IPL 2010 is the highest team total in DC vs CSK matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

83 all out by DC in IPL 2013 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

159 runs scored by Suresh Raina of CSK is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

93 by Matthew Hayden of CSK in 2010 IPL is the highest individual score by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

half-centuries have been scored in DC vs CSK matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

67 sixes have been hit in DC vs CSK matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

sixes hit by Dwayne Smith of CSK is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in DC vs CSK matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

18 fours hit by Virender Sehwag of DC is the highest number of fours hit by a player in DC vs CSK matches at this ground.

Bowling performances

wickets taken by Ravichandran Ashwin of CSK is the highest number of wickets by a player in DC vs CSK matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

3/10 by Mohit Sharma of CSK in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

1 dismissal by Naman Ojha & Kedar Jadav both of DC each is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in DC vs CSK matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Suresh Raina of CSK is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at Feroz Shah Kotla.





