IPL Match Stats: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens

Gautam Gambhir is the leading run scorer in KKR vs DC matches at Eden Gardens (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata will witness the 26th match of IPL 2019, which will be played between home team Kolkata Knight Riders and visitors Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata have managed to turn Eden Gardens into a bit of a fortress, winning seven of the eight matches played against Delhi. The last time DC managed to win against KKR at this ground was way back in 2012.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from the KKR vs DC rivalry in Kolkata.

Batting performances

200/9 scored by KKR in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in KKR vs DC matches at Eden Gardens.

97/9 by KKR in IPL 2012 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

243 runs scored by Gautam Gambhir is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground. He scored 178 of them playing for KKR and 65 playing for DC.

71 by Gautam Gambhir playing for KKR in 2017 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams in Kolkata.

7 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides here.

69 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

8 sixes by Robin Uthappa of KKR is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

34 fours by Gautam Gambhir is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground. He hit 25 of them playing for KKR and nine playing for DC.

Bowling performances

8 wickets taken by Sunil Narine of KKR is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

4/11 by Shoaib Akhtar of KKR in IPL 2008 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams here.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Naman Ojha of DC is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Gautam Gambhir (two for DC and one for KKR) and Andre Russell (KKR) each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

