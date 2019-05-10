IPL Match Stats: Mumbai Indians in IPL Finals

Kieron Pollard is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in IPL finals

The 2019 IPL will see Mumbai Indians play in the finals for the fifth time in the history of the tournament. They first appeared in the finals of the competition way back in 2010 against Chennai Super Kings, ending up on the losing side.

Mumbai Indians, however, got their revenge in IPL 2013 and IPL 2015 when they defeated CSK in both those finals.

In 2017, they became the first team in IPL history to win the trophy three times, defeating Rising Pune Supergiant in the finals. Their win over RPSG is also the lowest margin by which a team has triumphed in an IPL final (by 1 run).

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats featuring Mumbai Indians in the finals of the IPL.

Batting performances

202/5 against CSK in 2015 IPL is their highest team total in a final.

129/8 against RPSG in 2017 IPL is their lowest team total in a final.

130 runs scored by Kieron Pollard is the highest number of runs scored by an MI player in IPL finals.

68 by Lendl Simmons against CSK in 2015 IPL is the highest individual score by an MI player in an IPL final.

3 half-centuries have been scored by MI players in IPL finals. These have been scored by Kieron Pollard (60 against CSK in 2013), Lendl Simmons (68 against CSK in 2015) and Rohit Sharma (50 against CSK in 2015).

25 sixes have been hit by MI players in finals.

9 sixes hit by Kieron Pollard is the highest number of sixes hit by an MI player in IPL finals.

12 fours hit by Kieron Pollard is the highest number of fours hit by an MI player in IPL finals.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Mitchell Johnson is the highest number of wickets taken by an MI player in IPL finals.

3/25 by Mitchell McClenaghan against CSK in 2015 IPL is the best bowling performance by an MI player in an IPL final.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik and Parthiv Patel each are the highest number of dismissals by an MI wicket-keeper in IPL finals.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Kieron Pollard is the highest number of catches taken by an MI player in IPL finals till date.

