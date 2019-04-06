IPL Match Stats: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 183 // 06 Apr 2019, 22:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AB de Villiers is the highest run scorer in RCB vs DC matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the 2019 IPL at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB leads DC 5-3 at their home ground. This ground also saw one of the matches between these two teams being called off due to rain. Two Player of the Match award won by AB de Villiers of RCB and Kedar Jadhav (one playing for DC and one playing for RCB) is the most by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from RCB vs DC matches in this stadium.

Batting performances

192/3 scored by DC in IPL 2016 is the highest team total in RCB vs DC matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

137/7 by DC in IPL 2012 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

347 runs scored by AB de Villiers is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground. He scored a total of 281 runs playing for RCB and 66 runs playing for DC.

108 by Quinton de Kock of DC in 2016 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only century to be scored in matches between these two teams at this ground.

15 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3 half-centuries hit by AB de Villiers playing for RCB is the highest number of half-centuries by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

102 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Advertisement

11 sixes by Rishabh Pant of DC is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

36 fours by AB de Villiers is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground. He hit 32 of them playing for RCB and 4 of them playing for DC.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Yuzvendra Chahal of RCB is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3/21 by Chris Morris of DC in IPL 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik (2 playing for DC and 1 playing for RCB) is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Virat Kohli of RCB is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Advertisement