IPL Match Stats: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com

The 49th match of the 2019 IPL will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. Out of the previously scheduled eight matches between these two teams here, only six could be played as one match had to be abandoned and one ended in a no result. In those six matches, RR won 4 and RCB won 2.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from RCB vs RR matches in this stadium.

Batting performances

217/4 scored by RR in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in RCB vs RR matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

92 all out by RR in IPL 2010 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

177 runs scored by Ajinkya Rahane of RR is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

103* by Ajinkya Rahane in 2012 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only century to be scored in matches between these two teams at this ground.

8 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

2 half-centuries hit by AB de Villiers of RCB is the highest number of half-centuries by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

77 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

11 sixes by Sanju Samson of RR is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

23 fours by Ajinkya Rahane is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Siddharth Trivedi of RR is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

4/25 by Siddharth Trivedi in IPL 2012 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

4 dismissals by Mark Boucher of RCB is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Anjikya Rahane (RR) and Ravi Rampaul (RCB) is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.