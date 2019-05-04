IPL Match Stats: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

AB de Villiers is the leading run scorer in RCB vs SRH matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com

The 54th match of 2019 IPL will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. RCB holds a 4-2 lead over SRH head to head at this stadium.

This was also the venue where SRH defeated RCB to lift their maiden IPL trophy in 2016. AB de Villiers of RCB has won the most number of Player of the Match awards in matches between these two teams at this venue - 3.

SRH at the moment are fourth in the points table and a victory against RCB in this match will help them qualify for the playoffs.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from RCB vs SRH matches in this stadium.

Batting performances

227/4 scored by RCB in IPL 2016 is the highest team total in RCB vs SRH matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

155/6 by SRH in IPL 2014 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

306 runs scored by AB de Villiers of RCB is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

93* by Virat Kohli of RCB in 2013 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

16 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

4 half-centuries hit by David Warner of SRH is the highest number of half-centuries by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

115 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

18 sixes by AB de Villiers is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

30 fours by AB de Villiers is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) each is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3/17 by Karn Sharma of SRH in IPL 2014 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by AB de Villiers is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.