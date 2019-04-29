IPL Match Stats: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The 48th match of the 2019 IPL will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. In the six matches played between these two teams at this ground, SRH won five and KXIP won one. Currently, SRH is on a four-match winning streak against KXIP at this ground.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from SRH vs KXIP matches in this stadium.

Batting performances

211/4 scored by KXIP in IPL 2014 is the highest team total in SRH vs KXIP matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

119 all out by KXIP in IPL 2018 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

254 runs scored by David Warner of SRH is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

95 by Manan Vohra of KXIP in IPL 2017 is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

8 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3 half-centuries scored by David Warner is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

79 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

13 sixes by David Warner is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

23 fours by David Warner is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

8 wickets taken by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar of SRH is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

5/14 by Ankit Rajpoot in IPL 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar is the only other player to take a five-wicket haul in SRH vs KXIP matches at this ground. He took 5/19 against KXIP in 2017 IPL.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by Naman Ojha of SRH and Wriddhiman Saha of KXIP is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by David Miller of KXIP is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.