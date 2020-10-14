The start of the Indian Premier League was a breath a fresh air to the International cricketing circuit after the pandemic stalled half the year's calendar. This season has been exhilarating as compared to the previous few seasons.

As the dust settles from the faceoff between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, the competition has reached its halfway mark and we have enough data to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of all the teams.

So, how have the 8 teams fared so far? Let's go over the statistics, starting from the bottom of the table, we've rated their performances in four key areas of the game.

1) Kings XI Punjab

Batting: 4

Bowling: 4

Fielding: 6

Captaincy and Decisions: 4

Average: 4.25

Best performer: KL Rahul

Though they started the tournament on a positive note, Kings XI are now back to their usual antics, losing their way and courting more problems as the tournament progresses. Their fielding has been average, their batting looked great only when the two star performers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal performed. Though both are in contention for the orange cap, the rest of the batting performances have been dull except for occasional strikes from Nicholas Pooran.

Their bowling has been mediocre. Performances of Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi have been impressive but inconsistent. The team would need more steady performances from Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan in order to bounce back.

Kings XI's captaincy and team selections have left the fans baffled, especially with Chris Gayle not playing in any match so far! Though Rahul has been scoring runs, his slow starts have often put pressure on the tailenders. With a shaky middle order, unimpressive bowling display, and mediocre game plan, it's hard to imagine that the Kings could make it into the playoffs this year.

2) Chennai Super Kings

Batting: 4

Bowling: 5

Fielding: 4

Captaincy and Decisions: 3

Average: 4

Best Performer: Sam Curran

Has Dhoni lost his old mojo?

Chennai Super Kings, the most prolific side to play in the thirteen-year history of the tournament, has baffled everyone with their tepid performances Their batting is no better than Punjab's and barring one match where they blew Kings XI out of water, they have been underperforming. Faf du Plessis has played his share of good games and the inclusion of Narayan Jagadeeshan instead of a clueless Kedhar Jadhav seems like a good decision. However, with the middle order lacking ammunition Chennai's batting order looks like a pale shadow of their former selves

Their bowling is slightly more salutary. Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have had their shares of high and lows, but Curran has put on a decent show. Chennai has arguably the worst fielding amongst the teams and it seems like the higher average age of the squad is taking its toll. MS Dhoni looks like a troubled version of his past self and Stephen Fleming seemed restless throughout the tournament, something out of character for both the stalwarts. Logic-defying decisions like persisting with Jadhav, tinkering with the middle order, and benching Imran Tahir have not worked out for them. Though the fans are still hopeful for a fairytale ending like the one they had ten years ago, Chennai does'nt look like it will be holding one of the top four places on the IPL table.