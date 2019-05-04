IPL News: AB de Villiers rates IPL above the World Cup

The RCB batsman thinks IPL is better than the World Cup

What's the story?

AB de Villiers has said that Indian Premier League is a better tournament than World Cup. The former South African batsman has given this statement based on the unmatched attendance and the viewership that IPL has commanded in the last few years.

In case you didn't know...

AB de Villiers has been a part of RCB since the 4th season of the Indian Premier League. However, the coveted trophy has eluded him since then.

After RCB's exit from the tournament, AB de Villiers has drawn comparisons between the Indian Premier League and ICC's World Cup in an interview.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about both the tournaments, AB de Villiers said:

"Nothing comes close to the IPL, to be honest. I know I am sitting in India and busy playing in the IPL, so it’s easy to say. But I have played in quite a few (tournaments) now across the world. I think it’s better than the World Cup".

ABD is one of the very few overseas players who has played all the editions of the IPL and has seen the League evolve in the last decade.

"It’s the most incredible tournament to be part of. It wasn’t always the case. The first five years were nowhere close to where we are now. It’s so intense, so fast, and the following is just incredible."

What's next?

Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the IPL 2019 after their game against Rajasthan Royals was abandoned in Bengaluru. It is the third consecutive year that the Bengaluru-based franchise has not made it to the playoffs. Despite decent contributions from their superstars in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, RCB's bowling have not been at their best.

The squad will now look to sign off on a high with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final game.