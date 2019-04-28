IPL News: Ashok Dinda slams RCB for trolling him on Twitter

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 2.87K // 28 Apr 2019, 23:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ashok Dinda

What’s the story?

Former RCB bowler Ashok Dinda slammed the franchise for the irresponsible tweet that was made during the game against Kings XI Punjab.

In case you didn’t know...

There is a trend on the social media where people use to lock the bowlers who go for runs as "Dinda academy". The same thing happened with the RCB bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, who are having a below par season. However, Umesh did well against Punjab and won the game.

During that game, RCB's official Twitter handle posted a tweet with Umesh Yadav's image stating "Dinda academy? What's that?"

It did not go well among the fans and hence the tweet was deleted immediately.

The heart of the matter

A few days later, Ashok Dinda responded to his trolls by posting his domestic record on Instagram. The bowler also took to Twitter and questioned how could a franchise like RCB post such an irresponsible tweet.

Dinda also shared an emotional message where he stated that he considered RCB as his home when he was playing for them and has high regard for Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Here is what he has said:-

“Following this tweet from RCB I faced a lot of criticism. I didn't felt the need to react. Things aggravated people started abusing my family, using filthy languages for my daughter and wife. Such lewd comment no father could have tolerated. This makes me wonder where we as a society are headed. But my question is how can RCB being franchise be so irresponsible and post anything against any player? I would like to add here: I am among the decent T20 bowlers according to stats to have represented the franchise.”

I personally have no hard feelings for anyone and have always had a fondness for the team for legends like ⁦⁦⁦@imVkohli⁩ , ⁦@ABdeVilliers17⁩ , ⁦@henrygayle⁩ and also since I had once called it home. You are surely answerable ⁦@RCBTweets⁩ pic.twitter.com/qGKEIAhhIT — Ashoke Dinda (@dindaashoke) April 28, 2019

He didn't react initially, but things went beyond the limit when people started abusing his family and as it is said everything has a limit.

Advertisement

What's next?

It's good to have some fun banter on social media but degrading someone's ability should be completely avoided. Let's hope that people use social media widely henceforth.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.