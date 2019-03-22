×
IPL News: Complete schedule of Fan Parks 

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
News
306   //    22 Mar 2019, 21:58 IST

Fans relishing a game at an IPL Fan Park
Fans relishing a game at an IPL Fan Park

Taking the fervour of the IPL to different parts of the country, with an intention to draw more people towards the tournament, the IPL Fan Parks have succeeded in holding the fans' captive over the years.

Witnessing large footfalls at most of the venues, the Fan Parks have treated numerous fans to a near-stadium experience in cities that generally do not get to host an IPL game. With spirited fans cheering their favourite teams amid vivid lights and a buzzing air, the celebratory mood at a Fan Park is one to behold.

And just as Indian cricket's biggest T20 extravaganza is all set to get underway from Saturday, a few cities have a reason to rejoice as the schedule of Fan Park for IPL 2019 is out. Set to entertain fans in 36 cities, spread across 21 states, the IPL Fan Park will be extending to a newer territory this year. The schedule, released on Friday, confirmed Gangtok, in Sikkim, as the latest city to experience Fan Park during this year's tournament.

An official release further informed that while Fan Parks have been held in 65 cities over the last four years, only those which have witnessed a good footfall in the previous years and continue to draw larger crowds, have been retained for this year.

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Solapur (Maharashtra), Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Siliguri (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Belgaum (Karnataka), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Nashik (Maharashtra), Palakkad (Kerala), Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Gurgaon (Haryana), Shimoga (Karnataka), Jorhat (Assam), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Mangalore (Karnataka), Warangal (Telangana), Tezpur (Assam), Una (Himachal Pradesh), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Bhatinda (Punjab), Surat (Gujarat), and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) are the other 35 venues that have been announced as the hosts for the Fan Parks this year.

IPL 2019 will be flagged off on 23 March in Chennai where the home team, Chennai Super Kings, will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado who loves sharing his insights on the game.
