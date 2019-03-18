×
IPL news: David Warner smashes 43-ball 65 in SRH practice game 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
63   //    18 Mar 2019, 16:47 IST

Image result for david warner sportskeeda

What's the story?

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner struck a 43-ball 65 runs in the team's practice match ahead of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League season 12. The entire side was seen practising as part of their preparations at Hyderabad on Sunday, March 17.

In case you didn't know...

David Warner, widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen going around in world cricket, is nearing the end of his year-long ban that was ordered after the infamous ball tampering incident that took place in Cape Town last year.

He was set to return to the Sunrisers camp prior to the season, but only after a meeting with Cricket Australia regarding his immediate future.

The heart of the matter

Warner also took to social media to express his gratitude to the welcoming fans at Hyderabad, also affirming that he is looking forward to the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

He arrived on Sunday and hit the nets immediately. While playing for Sunrisers-A side, he led the team to a massive 212-2 with a fiery knock of 65. More so, he looked in fantastic touch, at his prolific best.

The team also shot a video of one of his gorgeous cover drives, which also indicated the kind of form Warner was in. A few days back, he also amassed a century for his boyhood club back home in Australia.

However, Ricky Bhui inspired a brilliant chase as the B team won in just 18.1 overs.

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith too, is undergoing the same procedure. He suffered an unfortunate elbow injury, but the unorthodox run machine is set to resume his professional career with the Rajasthan Royals.

What's next?

Sunrisers will begin their IPL season away at the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of the double-header on March 24, Sunday.

