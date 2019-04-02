IPL News: Kumar Sangakkara praises KXIP star David Miller

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and Star Sports Select Dugout Expert Kumar Sangakkara has praised KXIP's David Miller who played a splendid innings scoring 43 runs off 30 balls by applauding his batting style. Sanga who has played for Deccan Chargers, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the VIVO IPL before has also shared his thoughts on why Chris Gayle didn’t play yesterday's game.

Kumar Sangakkara on David Miller’s batting: “David Miller’s strategy has always been to attack. I don’t think he has a hugely successful defensive game because aggression is the best form of defence for him. He looks to capitalize and pick off the spinners and deposit them into the stands.”

Kumar Sangakkara on Chris Gayle not playing the match: “KXIP did the best they could under the circumstances. They didn’t weaken their bowling just to strengthen their batting. They understood that a well-balanced bowling attack that can take wickets is essential in VIVO IPL and have accordingly kept their bowling intact. I think it’s a very positive move, it might not always work for them, but I like the attitude.”

