IPL News: Lockie Ferguson takes an indirect dig at Ambati Rayudu over his '3-D' tweet

KKR's Lockie Ferguson took an indirect dig at Ambati Rayudu

What's the story?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Lockie Ferguson took an indirect dig at Chennai Super Kings (KKR) batsman Ambati Rayudu through his Instagram story.

The Background

Ambati Rayudu who was touted to be Team India's number four batsman, was disappointed after being left out of India's 15-man 2019 squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Rayudu took to Twitter to take an indirect dig at India's chief selector MSK Prasad who described Vijay Shankar as a three-dimensional player, while justifying the Tamil Nadu all rounder's selection over Rayudu for the quadrennial event to be held in England and Wales this summer.

Several players took a dig at the 33-year-old batsman whose tweet received mixed reactions across the cricketing fraternity.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson who is currently plying his trade with the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders side became the latest player to take a dig at Rayudu over his much talked about '3-D' tweet. Here is the screenshot of the 27-year-old's Instagram story which grabbed the headlines instantly.

Screenshot of Lockie Ferguson's Instagram story

The fiery pacer, who has also represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017, has so far taken two wickets in five matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season. It remains to be seen whether Lockie will get more playing time in the upcoming games for KKR.

What's next?

With eight points in 11 matches, the Knight Riders are on the seventh spot in the points table. Inpite of Andre Russell's heroics with the bat, KKR are on the brink of missing out on the playoffs spot due to some tactical errors in the last few games.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualiy for the playoffs after Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrises Hydreabad by seven wickets on Saturday (April 27) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.