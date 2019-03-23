IPL News: Michael Vaughan predicts the Orange and Purple Cap winners of this season

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 357 // 23 Mar 2019, 16:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Vaughan also backed RCB to win the maiden title

What's the story?

Former England captain Micheal Vaughan has predicted that the Indian young wicket Rishbah Pant will win the Orange Cap and the wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will win the Purple Cap in the 2019 IPL season. He has also picked RCB as the winner of the 12th IPL edition.

In case you didn't know

Vaughan is known for voicing out what he feels, on social media. He can always be seen making interesting comments during big games. The 2019 IPL season is just a few hours away to begin. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face the three times runner up Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game at Chennai.

The heart of the matter

The 45 years old England batsman has picked the young Indian sensation Rishbah Pant and thinks that he will win the orange cap for this season. The left-hander came close to winning the prestigious cap in the 2018 season. He has ended the season as the second highest scorer with 684 runs. The Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson had won the Orange Cap with 735 runs in 2018 season.

The Englishman also backed that the Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is playing for Kolkata will win the purple cap for the season. The left-hand spinner had troubled the England players during the 2018 series. He has got the potential to end the season as a leading wicket-taker.

It was a surprise pick from the former England captain as he picked Bangalore to win the trophy. RCB has come close to winning the title thrice but has lost the final every time. If the young guns from the team deliver to their potential, the Karnataka based franchise can go all the way in the tournament.

What's next?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin the season in few hours time against the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Bangalore has never beat Chennai at their home since 2008 IPL. They would love to start the season with a victory.

Advertisement