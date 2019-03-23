IPL News: Military bands to perform ahead of the IPL opener

Virat Kohli's side hasn't beaten CSK since 2014

What's the story?

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin with a felicitation program for the Indian Armed Forces. For the first time, a Madras Regiment Band based out of Chennai will perform at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as there will be no opening ceremony this year.

In case you didn't know...

The CoA had earlier decided to scrap the high-profile IPL ceremony and donate the allocated funds to the families of the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. The Indian board has also sent invites to the representatives of the Indian Armed Forces to attend the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The heart of the matter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will also contribute Rs 20 crore for the welfare of armed forces. “It’s about a 15 to 20-minute show which will happen. The band will perform just before the felicitation happens. The toss is being advanced by 10 mins,” an official close to the BCCI told the Indian Express.

The defending champions CSK has also decided to contribute to the cause by donating the proceeds of their first game. The news was confirmed by the franchise director Rakesh Singh.

What's next?

The three-time champions will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai tonight. Virat Kohli's men have lost six out of their seven encounters at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The yellow outfit never lost to the Bangalore franchise since 2014. Clearly, RCB will have their task cut out against the defending champions.

Both the sides will look to start the tournament on a winning note. Kohli's captaincy has been under threat and the men in red will look to change their fortunes as they are yet to lift the IPL trophy.

