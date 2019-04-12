IPL News: MS Dhoni has been fined with 50% of match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct

MS Dhoni ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What's the story?

The Chennai Super Kings captain has been fined 50% of his match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

In case you didn't know...

As per the IPL code of conduct, no player is allowed to walk into the middle during play. However, CSK captain walked out into the middle when the umpire made a controversial no- ball signal. He was immediately imposed with a fine.

The heart of the matter

The reverse fixture between Chennai and Rajasthan was held at Jaipur. The home team posted a score of 152 after being asked to bat first. Chennai were in a spot of bother after losing four wickets for 24 runs. A match-winning partnership between Dhoni and Rayudu ensured that the game went into the last over. When CSK needed 15 runs in the last over, Jadeja smashed the first ball for a six.

Dhoni got bowled by Stokes on the third ball of the over. The drama was panning out when CSK lost Dhoni's wicket. Ben Stokes bowled the fourth ball with a hip-high full toss. The straight umpire raised his hand to signal a no-ball, but after seeing no signal from the leg umpire, he tried to correct the decision. This didn't go well in CSK dugout as the captain Dhoni lost his cool after seeing another umpiring howler in this season.

The animated Dhoni walked down to the middle to question the umpire's decision. In the end, the umpire's decision stood. Chennai won the thriller after Santner smashed the last ball for six. But Dhoni's behaviour didn't go down well among the people as they slammed his act for breaching the playing conduct.

The BCCI also fined him 50% of his match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct. Many felt Dhoni, who usually keeps his emotions inside, burst out at the wrong moment.

What's next?

Chennai, after winning their sixth match of the season, are sitting at the top of the table. In the next game, they will take on KKR this Sunday.

