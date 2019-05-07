IPL News: MS Dhoni reveals the reason behind the different strategy against KXIP

MS Dhoni - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What’s the story?

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has revealed that his aim was to take the game deep and ensure a top-2 finish in the points table for the team in the last league match against Kings XI Punjab.

In case you didn’t know...

Chennai Super Kings had a bad day at the office as they suffered a crushing six-wicket defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Sunday. Indian opener KL Rahul looked in excellent touch from the start and notched up his fifty of just 19 deliveries.

It was the third fastest fifty of this season. Even though KXIP lost the wickets of Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in quick succession, Nicholas Pooran’s 22-ball 36 helped the home team chase down the target with 12 balls to spare.

The heart of the matter

If KXIP had chased down the total in 14.2 overs, it would have ensured a top-2 finish for the Delhi Capitals and Chennai would have been relegated to the eliminator. When Rahul was thrashing the CSK bowlers all over the park, it seems as if KXIP will reach the target with more than 5 overs to spare.

However, Chennai managed to pull things back for a brief period as Harbhajan dismissed Rahul, Gayle and Mayank in quick succession to stem the run flow.

Speaking after the match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said:

If you can't win a game, you make sure you get the opposition to get the runs in most number of overs. (Qualifying for top 2) Yes, and that's something you have to keep in mind. We want to win the game, but if the opposition does well, you have to quickly adapt and re-assess.

What’s next?

Chennai Super Kings will take on the Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier in Chennai on Tuesday.