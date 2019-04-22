IPL News: Playoffs and finals venues reportedly finalized

BCCI has finalized the playoffs venues for IPL 2019

What's the story?

After loads of deliberations encompassing the probable venues for the 2019 IPL playoffs, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has reportedly finalized three venues for this year's IPL playoffs.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since the announcement of the 2019 IPL schedule, the speculations were looming over the venue for the 2019 IPL Final. The considerations grew stronger when a senior official from BCCI indicated the shifting of 2019 IPL Final out of Chennai.

The heart of the matter

The senior BCCI official spoke to Press Trust of India. He said:

"We will have discussions with TNCA as we don’t want to deprive CSK their right of playing at home. But three empty stands is an issue. Hyderabad and Bangalore are the two standby venues for two playoffs, Eliminator and final."

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium of Hyderabad will be hosting the grand finale of IPL 2019 on May 12. As per the reports, the decision of finalizing Hyderabad as the venue for the 2019 IPL Final came after Chepauk failed to get the permission of opening the stands I, J, and K.

The Chepauk Stadium will however Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag has got the green signal to host the Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

It has almost become a custom that the winner of the previous edition of IPL gets to host the Final. However, with the general election taking place this year, the BCCI forcibly has brought in Vizag as the third venue for the playoffs.

What's next?

It is worthy to note that only the date for the grand finale - May 12 - has been put out. However, in due course of time, the BCCI will be announcing the dates for the Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2,

