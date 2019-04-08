×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL News: Question marks arise over the Chepauk hosting IPL playoffs

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
News
139   //    08 Apr 2019, 19:33 IST

The Chennai Superkings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Picture courtesy BCCI/iplt20.com)
The Chennai Superkings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Picture courtesy BCCI/iplt20.com)

What's the story?

In some breaking news coming from the IPL, the tournament administrators aren't too keen on allowing the Chepauk to host the IPL 2019 playoffs. Usually, the defending champions are allotted two playoff games. The Chennai Super Kings are currently the defending champions after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in VIVO IPL 2018 finals.


In case you didn't know

Since the 2011 Cricket World Cup, three stands namely, I, J and K have been cordoned off from the public. Only in December 2012, did the BCCI obtain special permission to hold a full stadium for the India vs Pakistan clash.

Stands I, J and K have been closed off by the Chennai Corporation after finding out errors in the plan approval process after the stands were reconstructed. That has left a big obstacle in the of the way of the Chepauk hosting big matches.


The heart of the matter

That three stands are cordoned off from the public has not gone down well with the administrators and the broadcasters. The broadcasters are especially not keen on showing playoffs matches where the stadium are half-empty.

The COA appointed by BCCI, are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss on the venues for the playoffs. It must be noted that the BCCI has complete control on who hosts the playoffs and not the respective state associations.

And so, there is apprehension on awarding the Chepauk hosting rights for games as important as the IPL playoffs. The COA is unhappy that the local administration has not been able to sort this issue out for more than eight years.

In all likelihood, Chepauk may lose out to some other venue. And possibly that may trigger the local association to ensure that this issue is resolved.


What's next?

CSK look set to reach the playoffs this season with some convincing wins under their belt already. This news would come as a huge blow to their loyal home fan base, who would want to cheer their favourite team in the playoffs.

Also, there is nothing wrong with the apprehensions raised by the COA and the broadcasters. The intention is to always have jam packed stadiums for all the matches in the playoffs. With the current state of the stadium, the Chepauk isn't going to provide that.

But one hopes that the COA would at least allow the playoffs to be hosted at the Chepauk just to appreciate the ardent and loyal fans of CSK and their 'Thala' MS Dhoni.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Writing about the game he loves the most- cricket drew him to tie up with Sportskeeda. Over the past year or so, he has been able to write on varied topics across all formats of the game. Main focus area is writing about Cricket and the happenings around the cricket world. Always strive to provide the best quality content which manages to keep the reader engaged. Have a deep desire and passion to one day make cricket journalism my full time career. Have garnered a good readership base and would like to keep that on an upswing with my writing. After becoming a Cricket Analyst, I don't have any particular teams or clubs I support as the nature of the job is to be as neutral as possible. People reading my articles can expect them to be simply written, enjoyable and one which provides a personal touch to a particular topic/ article.
IPL 2019: 3 unexpected things that could happen this season 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How the teams stack up
RELATED STORY
IPL: All time Captain's XI.
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 international captains who did not play the first IPL match of their respective teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK's potential strategy 
RELATED STORY
10 Best IPL Players of all time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL flashback: Top 10 Talking Points from the 2018 season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 surprise omissions by teams in the first week
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 batting performances in the first two weeks of the season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Yesterday
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Yesterday
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us