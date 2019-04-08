IPL News: Question marks arise over the Chepauk hosting IPL playoffs

The Chennai Superkings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Picture courtesy BCCI/iplt20.com)

What's the story?

In some breaking news coming from the IPL, the tournament administrators aren't too keen on allowing the Chepauk to host the IPL 2019 playoffs. Usually, the defending champions are allotted two playoff games. The Chennai Super Kings are currently the defending champions after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in VIVO IPL 2018 finals.

In case you didn't know

Since the 2011 Cricket World Cup, three stands namely, I, J and K have been cordoned off from the public. Only in December 2012, did the BCCI obtain special permission to hold a full stadium for the India vs Pakistan clash.

Stands I, J and K have been closed off by the Chennai Corporation after finding out errors in the plan approval process after the stands were reconstructed. That has left a big obstacle in the of the way of the Chepauk hosting big matches.

The heart of the matter

That three stands are cordoned off from the public has not gone down well with the administrators and the broadcasters. The broadcasters are especially not keen on showing playoffs matches where the stadium are half-empty.

The COA appointed by BCCI, are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss on the venues for the playoffs. It must be noted that the BCCI has complete control on who hosts the playoffs and not the respective state associations.

And so, there is apprehension on awarding the Chepauk hosting rights for games as important as the IPL playoffs. The COA is unhappy that the local administration has not been able to sort this issue out for more than eight years.

In all likelihood, Chepauk may lose out to some other venue. And possibly that may trigger the local association to ensure that this issue is resolved.

What's next?

CSK look set to reach the playoffs this season with some convincing wins under their belt already. This news would come as a huge blow to their loyal home fan base, who would want to cheer their favourite team in the playoffs.

Also, there is nothing wrong with the apprehensions raised by the COA and the broadcasters. The intention is to always have jam packed stadiums for all the matches in the playoffs. With the current state of the stadium, the Chepauk isn't going to provide that.

But one hopes that the COA would at least allow the playoffs to be hosted at the Chepauk just to appreciate the ardent and loyal fans of CSK and their 'Thala' MS Dhoni.

