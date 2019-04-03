IPL News: Rohit Sharma names the clash against Chennai Super Kings as El-Classico of IPL

CSK vs MI - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

What's the story

The much-awaited clash in the IPL is here. The three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will clash against the three times IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhade stadium. The Mumbai skipper termed this as the El-Classico of the IPL.

In case you didn't know...

Mumbai will face Chennai on Wednesday in the home fixture. As expected, there is already a buzz around the game. Mumbai is the only team to have more than 50% winning record against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history. Both of them have met 24 times in the IPL, and Mumbai has won 13 times whereas Chennai 11 times.

The heart of the matter

Talking to GQIndia in an interview, Rohit Sharma stated below when asked whether Chennai Super Kings is Mumbai's closest rival in the IPL,

"Of course. I think they are one of the most successful teams. This is their tenth year and they have been in the playoffs in all the nine years. That tells us something. CSK has won three trophies, we have three. I’m not saying that the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry is big because people love it, but mainly because of the tussle these two teams have whenever they meet. You know that’s probably the reason why it is one of the most watched IPL games of the season."

As stated by the skipper, it's one of the most anticipated games in the IPL season. However, Mumbai does not have a great record at Wankhede against Chennai in the last few games. They have lost three out of four games. On the other side, Chennai has already made a mark in this season by winning the first three games. Hence we are in for a cracker of a contest.

What's next?

Chennai is expected to go with a similar XI. The Mumbai Indians might make a few changes especially as the form of the veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard is a concern for them since the last season.

