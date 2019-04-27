IPL News: Simon Taufel claims Ashwin was right while Dhoni was wrong

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 318 // 27 Apr 2019, 18:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

M.S Dhoni and R. Ashwin

What’s the story?

Highly acclaimed former ICC umpire Simon Taufel has defended Ravichandran Ashwin’s actions during the mankad incident. However, Taufel wasn’t too impressed with CSK’s captain MS Dhoni’s antics during the game against Rajasthan Royals.

In case you didn’t know...

Ashwin's 'Mankad' dismissal of Jos Buttler was greatly discussed by all fans and critics alike. While Ashwin said it was instinctive, Buttler said it left a sour taste. The MCC said that it was against the Spirit of Cricket and that it was a deliberate action.

A few weeks later, another senior Indian player, captain cool Dhoni, charged on to the field to challenge a no-ball call that seemed to be called and then revoked by the on-field umpires. Dhoni subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined 50% of his match fees.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Espncricinfo about the mankading incident, Taufel said, “My view on this particular issue is, it has nothing to do with the spirit of cricket. The intent of the law is that the non-striker should not leave their ground at the bowler's end before the ball is delivered.” He further added:

All Ashwin did was appeal to the umpire for a run-out dismissal. He stopped short of delivering the ball and did not go through with his delivery swing. For him to be subject to adverse commentary that amounted to character assassination regarding his supposed contravention of the spirit of the game, is incredibly unfair in the way the Laws are written and the way they are to be applied.

Talking about Dhoni, Taufel felt that the CSK captain should not have stepped on to the field to challenge umpire’s decision. He said, “My first reaction at the incident of Dhoni going on to the field to talk to the umpires was that of surprise because one of Dhoni's great strengths that I have seen over the years is his composure and his ability to handle adversity or difficult moments with a high degree of acceptance, to consider his options and then act in a measured, controlled way.”

“Be that as it may, there is no reason for the batting captain to come onto the field and contest the decision or seek clarification while the match is in progress. In this case, Dhoni did cross the line.”

Whats next?

CSK take on the the Delhi Capitals at Chennai on Wednesday while the Kings XI Punjab take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Hyderabad on Monday. In an IPL full of controversies, fans will hope that the focus is only on cricket for the remainder of the tournament.