IPL news: Sourav Ganguly disagrees with Gambhir's comments on Kohli's captaincy

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

What's the story?

The former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly expressed his opinions on Virat Kohli's captaincy. The Bengal-born, in an interview with Times Now, gave an appropriate reply to the critics of the current captain of India and RCB and backed his style of captaincy.

In case you didn't know…

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli had received very heavy criticism from his former teammate Gautam Gambhir, who had questioned RCB's decisions to persist with Virat as a captain. Gambhir, during a talk show at Star Sports, explained how Virat still has a long way to go and is not a tactical captain. Gambhir quoted,

“I don’t see him as a shoot captain or a tactful captain. And he hasn’t won the IPL. So ultimately a captain is only as good as his record till the time you don’t win the IPL. There are people who have won the trophy three times – MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go.

Gambhir further explained how Kohli can't be compared to captains like Rohit or Dhoni and he is lucky and should thank RCB for persisting with him.

The heart of the matter

Virat Kohli has shouldered the mantle of RCB from 2013, and has led them in a total of 96 games. The team has won just 44 out of those 96 games and Kohli, thus, has the worst winning percentage among the IPL skippers who have led their team for 50+ matches.

Sourav Ganguly, who has recently been appointed as the head advisor of Delhi Capitals, had his take over the criticism that Virat Kohli is facing for his poor track record as the skipper of RCB. Ganguly, in an interview with Times Now, said:

“If you talk about Virat Kohli and keeping him as a captain, just look at what he has done. What he has done with the bat in every format of the game. Absolute champion. And he deserves to be captain of RCB for whatever period of time. I am sure he will turn it around,”

The former Indian cricketer backed Virat Kohli and said that he's the most deserving guy to captain the RCB.

What's next?

RCB is all set to play its IPL first match on 23rd March 2019. Virat Kohli will undoubtedly like shut the critics by leading his team to glory in the current season.

