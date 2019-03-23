IPL News: SRH announce vice-captain for the team

David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

What's the story?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced skipper Kane Williamson's deputy for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The Sunrisers team management has made it official that Indian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad's pace bowling spearhead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the Orange Army in absence of regular captain, Kane Williamson.

The background

David Warner was the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad until 2017 but after the infamous ball-tampering scandal, the BCCI barred him from playing in the 2018 season of IPL. Thus, Sunrisers Hyderabad were left with no other option but to appoint a new captain to lead the franchise. They chose Kane Williamson as Warner's successor and the Kiwi led the team to the final of IPL 2018 last year.

The Orange Army decided to continue with Williamson as the team's captain and announced him as the captain for the 2019 season. However, the New Zealander suffered an injury in the New Zealand vs Bangladesh Test series, which may result in him missing a few matches for the Hyderabad franchise.

The heart of the matter

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was present at the captains' meeting which took place at Chennai

As Kane Williamson is nursing his shoulder injury, Bhuvneshwar Kumar represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the pre-tournament photo shoot with all other IPL captains on the eve of the 2019 season opener. This gave rise to the speculations that the Meerut-born pacer will lead the Orange Army at least in the first few matches of the league.

Today, the Sunrisers Hyderabad officially announced Bhuvneshwar as Kane Williamson's deputy for the 12th edition of VIVO IPL.

What's next?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their first league match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens tomorrow and the chances are high we may see Bhuvneshwar make his captaincy debut in the IPL.

