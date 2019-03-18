IPL news: Virat Kohli dons RCB colours again ahead of the 2019 season

Virat Kohli joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp ahead of the much-awaited 12th IPL season

What's the story?

India skipper Virat Kohli has begun preparations with his Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of a gruelling season that is scheduled to lure the entire fraternity's attention from March 23.

After a rather disappointing series against Australia, the 30-year-old has now hit the nets for RCB prior to their opener against the mighty Chennai Super Kings.

In case you didn't know...

Virat Kohli, the captain of RCB, is the second highest run-getter in the IPL, only behind Suresh Raina. He has smashed an astonishing four centuries along with 24 fifties. Given his seamless dominance over the last few seasons, it only looks a matter of time until he surpasses his former national teammate's all-time record.

Not to mention, with a scintillating 973 runs in the 2016 edition when RCB lost in the finals, Kohli absolutely outclassed every opponent. Despite his consistent contributions for the Bangalore-based franchise since day one, he hasn't lifted the coveted IPL trophy yet.

The heart of the matter

This time around, with RCB having addressed some of their issues in the auction, Kohli will be striving for his maiden title. Kohli swept the ICC awards earlier this year, and has been in relentless touch since the turn of the year as well.

He has proved it as a skipper in the international circuit over the last few years, bringing out the best of everyone and turning India into a feared force in world cricket by leading from the front. But, he's yet to prove those credentials in the world's most competitive T20 league.

The stylish batsman also took to social media to heighten the hype ahead of the highly anticipated IPL season, expressing his excitement after joining the camp at M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

What's next?

The opening fixture of the season sees arguably India's most celebrated cricketers at the moment - MS Dhoni and Kohli - lock horns against each other as CSK battle it out with RCB at the MA Chidambaram stadium, on March 23.

