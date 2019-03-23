IPL news : Virat Kohli gives a massive hint on his workload management before World Cup 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 579 // 23 Mar 2019, 14:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore

What's the story?

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli has stated that him sitting out IPL 2019 matches is a big possibility.

Kohli will lead the Indian team at the upcoming mega-event of cricket, ICC World Cup. The run machine informed India Today that to avoid a burnout ahead of the World Cup, there is a huge possibility that he will opt out of a couple of games during the 12th edition of IPL.

The background

With the 2019 season of the gruelling Indian Premier League kicking off tonight at Chepauk, all the World Cup-bound players will focus on managing their workload so as to stay fit and be fresh for the multi-national tournament slated to commence just a few days after the end of IPL.

The heart of the matter

"Yes.. that's a big possibility. Why not?," the RCB captain replied when asked if he would opt to take some rest by skipping one or two IPL games in 2019.

Talking about the workload management of his Indian teammates, Virat said,

"It's a personal responsibility. It is up to the players to give information on any niggle to the concerned people as soon as possible and work as per plan. We have told the players to be smart about how they feel on a particular day and then reporting to the physios. If he's told not to play, then he has to respect that."

The RCB skipper mentioned that he is very motivated ahead of his side's first match against the Chennai Super Kings taking place tonight. He also said that he will give his 120 percent on the field and not 70-80 percent keeping the World Cup in mind.

What's Next?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have never defeated the Chennai Super Kings since 2014 and Virat Kohli's Bold Army will look to end that streak tonight at Chepauk.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL 2019 timetable , news, points table, live scores, orange cap, purple cap and fantasy tips.

Advertisement