IPL News: VVS Laxman worried about Virat Kohli's struggle against leg spinners

Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

What's the story?

The former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman discussed his concern over Virat Kohli's current batting form. In a recent interview, Laxman opened up about Virat's batting and said that there are some chinks in Virat Kohli's batting technique against the leggies.

In case you missed it…

Virat Kohli's recent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League have been below par. The RCB skipper has had a horrific tournament with the bat thus far as he has scored just 78 runs in 4 IPL matches at a minimum average of 19.50. Kohli's batting form has become a cause of concern with the Cricket World Cup 2019 around the corner and he will have to play a very important role if the Indian team has to win the tournament.

The heart of the matter

In the meantime, VVS Laxman has expressed concern over Virat's batting woes. The former Indian cricketer is currently a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad coaching staff. While talking with India Today on Thursday, Laxman explained that although there are some chinks in Virat's batting technique. overall, he is still a great batsman and will undoubtedly bounce back stronger in the upcoming games.

The veteran Indian batsman was quoted saying:

“Well, I think there are some chinks because it is not the first time, they've (spinners) got him, especially with the googlies. I remember last year too Mujeeb, Zampa, and Markande got Virat out. In fact, Shreyas got his wicket before as well. I am sure that is something which Virat will be mindful of. Any pattern that Virat gets out in, he works quite hard on it.

The biggest example of that is the England series. He had a miserable series there in 2013 but the way he bounced back, scoring close to 600 runs on the last tour, shows what kind of player he is. He is a special player and I am sure he will work this out as well.”

What's next?

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at 8 PM. RCB is yet to win their first game of the IPL 2019. They will undoubtedly like to open their account by defeating KKR at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium.

