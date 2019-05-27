The IPL is on course to become the biggest sporting event in the world

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

In 2007, the cricketing world entered a new paradigm when it witnessed its first ever T20 World Cup. Considering that T20 cricket was rapidly becoming the most preferred format within the sport, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was founded in 2008 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The IPL is now one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world in terms of brand value and annual viewership. As per a 2015 report from the BCCI, it contributed more than INR 12.5 billion to the Indian economy in that year alone.

As of 2018, the value of the IPL is an estimated $6.3 billion. But the entertaining league isn’t just a spectacle of cricket for the masses; it has also been known to gift the cricketing world some of the best T20 players of all time.

The IPL was conceptualized to leverage on the massive interest in T20 cricket amongst Indian audiences. However, even the founders of the IPL would not have expected it to achieve the stratospheric success that it has. That said, the success is not astonishing in hindsight.

The IPL has given the masses the experience of a cricketing carnival. The exhilarating, edge-of-the-seat action of the T20 format, allied with the glamour of Bollywood celebrities, global cricketing talent, the interest of business tycoons and the resulting fan-frenzy, have made the IPL one of the most successful sporting leagues in the world.

Over the years, the league has produced some remarkable Indian talents like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja and so on. All the aforementioned players have secured a spot for themselves in the Indian national team, thanks to some amazing performances in the league.

The IPL has also been a platform for many other Indian players, who have not been able to claim a lasting spot in the Indian team despite possessing the aptitude for performing at the highest stage. Players like Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Kartik have time and again, found themselves being called upon to wear the national colors in limited over games, by virtue of their sublime performances during various seasons of the IPL.

It is also important to note how the IPL and its format have helped these budding Indian cricketers secure a better-than-average living out of the earnings from the tournament. Although not all Indian players secure high bids in the IPL, some of the standout names during the previous auction are Jaydev Unadkat (Rajasthan Royals) for INR 8.4 crore, Varun Chakaravarthy (Kings XI Punjab) for INR 8.4 crore, Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) for INR 5 crore, Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) for INR 5 crore and Shivam Dube (Royal Challengers Bangalore) for INR 5 crore.

The monetary benefit of playing in the world’s most popular T20 event is definitely a motivational factor for the youth of the nation, and is slowly but surely encouraging the progress of the game at the grassroot level.

“Far from marking the end of nationalism, the IPL is the ultimate triumph of that principle: a global tournament in which the same nation always wins," claimed Harsha Bhogle, a name that requires no introduction.

Over the 12-year journey of the IPL, there have been many international superstars that have made this tournament their second home. From the likes of David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan to Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard among others, there have been many international cricketers that have made a name for themselves as T20 specialists - courtesy the opportunity to play the format every year, in an ultra-competitive format.

The IPL has also been an incredible platform for young international talents to come into the limelight. Players like Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, James Faulkner and Chris Lynn had all produced some scintillating IPL performances before being picked by the Australian national side. It won’t be long before we see another Chris Gayle or AB De Villiers in the making at the IPL.

As it grows and reaches out to audiences from more countries through different streaming platforms, the IPL is on course to become the biggest sporting event in the world. And it is the budding Indian cricketer of today who will benefit the most.

Earlier it was based on their performance during a Ranji Trophy tournament, amidst 400-500 viewers, out of which one would get selected for the Indian national team. But now it is the spectacle of the IPL, an event that was viewed by over 700 million people in 2018, that earns you a space in the minds of the national selectors.

12 seasons of IPL have provided us with a glimpse of what to expect in the next 25 years. Needless to say, much of cricket’s future depends on ensuring the game is of high enough quality to continue attracting viewers, sponsors and broadcasters, the last of which have become so vital for the game’s financial health.

In the near future, however, it is safe to say that April and May will stay demarcated as IPL territory, where nothing else sells better than a game of cricket!