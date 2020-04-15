×
IPL postponement a big disappointment, feels Vijay Shankar

  • SRH's Vijay Shankar believes that one good IPL season had the potential to make or break a player's career.
  • In IPL 2019, Vijay Shankar played 15 matches for SRH and scored only 244 runs with a highest score of just 40.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 15 Apr 2020, 14:10 IST

Vijay Shankar played 15 matches in IPL 2019 for SRH and scored only 244 runs.

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is one among many cricketers for whom the Indian Premier League postponement came as a huge blow. IPL give players like Shankar, an opportunity to be in the limelight and return to contention for a place in the national team.

Over the years, IPL has proved to be a path to the national side for many emerging players. An average domestic season is, sometimes easily forgotten after a dynamic IPL performance. For Shankar, IPL 2020 was as important as any major cricket event.

Speaking in an interview with The Hindu, the SRH all-rounder revealed his disappointment on IPL getting postponed indefinitely. He explained how a good IPL had the potential to make or break a player's career.


“It is an important tournament because it is the time you only play T20 for close to two months. One good IPL can change a player’s career, and it is a bit frustrating [to miss out on it]. More than the selection, as players we just want to play cricket.”
Shankar
Shankar's highest score in IPL 2019 was just 40. 

Shankar spoke on his below-par ICC CWC 2019 experience after getting selected ahead of key figures like Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu. Although Shankar enjoyed a good time with the bat with Tamil Nadu last year, he wished he could have finished more games for India A, similar to his performances as a finisher in a pre-WC tour of New Zealand


“I played well but I wish I could have finished a few more games in New Zealand. On a similar tour before the 2019 World Cup, I did do that — that’s how I got into the National team.”

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing cricket events to a standstill, Shankar revealed how he keeps himself fit at home.

“I do a one-hour session in the morning and evening with a few friends on video call, so we motivate each other.”
Shankar had a forgettable ICC CWC 2019. After being in the limelight for being a controversial selection, Shankar failed at the biggest stage, scoring only 58 runs in three games. He also picked up a mere two wickets. Before he could redeem himself in the Cup, a toe-crusher from Jasprit Bumrah saw Shankar's WC journey come to an abrupt end.

An average IPL was followed by a forgettable CWC 2019 for Vijay Shankar
Published 15 Apr 2020, 14:10 IST
