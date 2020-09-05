IPL: RR's greatest overseas XI of all time

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are one of the most unique teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are perhaps the only side that don't rely heavily on star power, although this trend is fast changing, as is evidenced by the international superstars who are present in their IPL 2020 squad.

Apart from grooming various young Indian stars, RR have managed to acquire a number of quality overseas players even if they didn't exactly fall in the 'marquee' category.

RR's greatest overseas XI of all time in the IPL

Ignoring the IPL rule which states that each playing XI can consist of only 4 overseas players, we attempt to construct RR's greatest overseas team of all time. Due to RR's ban for two years, however, these players perhaps haven't played as many games are those in the other teams of this series.

Openers: Shane Watson, Jos Buttler (wk)

Shane Watson is a 2-time MVP award winner with RR in the IPL

2-time MVP award winner Shane Watson is one of the IPL's greatest all-rounders of all time, so his inclusion in this all-time XI is a mere formality. One of the few overseas stars to have stayed with RR for a significant period of time, the Australian scored 2,372 runs in the 78 games he played and also picked up 61 wickets. He will play for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 IPL.

Jos Buttler has been a massive success in the IPL since being promoted to the opening slot for RR. The Englishman has tallied 859 runs in 21 games at a stupendous average of 47.72, and will be one of the team's most important players in IPL 2020. He dons the gloves in this XI as well.