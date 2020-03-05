IPL's latest ad campaign takes a dig at Rohit Sharma

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first game will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians take on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. It will be the repeat of the last year's final where MI beat the Super Kings to lift the trophy. The Kings will be looking to take revenge this time around.

Meanwhile, IPL is renowned for its hilarious ad campaign releases before the season, and they have already rolled out a couple of them for this year.

In the latest one released today, the ad focusses on Rohit Sharma's habit of winning the IPL trophy every odd year. In the ad, Rohit Sharma is taunted for winning the cup in odd years only- 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. He replies to the dig by saying that this year is the 13th edition of the IPL- which is also an odd number.

Check out the full video from the official twitter handle of the IPL below:

As per the schedule, the final of the tournament will take place on May 24. This season will bring a lot of surprises for the fans, and we can't wait for it to kick off soon.